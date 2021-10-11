Kara Swisher to Host ‘Succession’ Season 3 Companion Podcast

Kara Swisher will host the season three companion podcast for HBO’s Succession, diving into the real-world events that inspired this upcoming season’s drama with the Roy family.

The first episode premieres this Sunday after the first episode of Succession season three drops on HBO Max, and subsequent podcast episodes will be available after each episode of the new season airs. On the podcast, Swisher will be joined by other journalists, critics and members of the show along the way, with Jennifer Palmieri, the White House director of communications during the Obama administration, joining as a guest on the first episode.

“Each week, I’ll look at who’s up, who’s down and who made the episode’s biggest power play,” Swisher said in a teaser trailer released on Monday, while promising the series wouldn’t just be a “recap” show.

“It’s the ultimate drama about family and the ultimate commentary about wealth, the media and the 1 percent of the 1 percent,” Swisher continued in the trailer. “What does Succession say about family dynamics, capitalism run amok and the systems that truly rule our world?”

The Succession companion podcast, produced by HBO and Pineapple Street Studios, joins HBO Max’s growing slate of audio programming. In addition to companion series, the streamer has released exclusive series like Batman: The Audio Adventures, a scripted audio original starring Jeffrey Wright, Rosario Dawson, John Leguizamo and a number of Saturday Night Live alumni.

Succession’s third season begins this Sunday.