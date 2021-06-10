This Week in TV: ‘Kardashians’ Say Goodbye, ‘Lupin,’ ‘Blindspotting’

An era of reality TV ends this week when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its final episode ever. Also on tap are the return of a Netflix international hit, a TV adaptation of the critically acclaimed movie Blindspotting and the post-Netflix revival of Tuca & Bertie.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

After 20 seasons, 280 episodes and a host of spinoffs, the industry unto itself that is Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its final episode at 8 p.m. Thursday on E!. The family isn’t going away — they have a new venture at Hulu — and there’s a reunion special set for next week. But the show that helped make global stars of the entire family will end its 14-year run.

The final episode will feature Kim, Kris et al burying a time capsule to commemorate their time in front of the cameras. It’s a very meta ending for a show that arguably defined the polished/intimate aesthetic of dozens of series that came after it.

Also on cable …

Dwyane Wade hosts game show The Cube (9 p.m. Thursday, TBS. Season two of female skater dramedy Betty debuts at 11 p.m. Friday on HBO. Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs are executive producers of Blindspotting (9 p.m. Sunday, Starz) which shifts the focus from the characters they played in the 2018 film to Jasmine Cephas-Jones’ Ashley. After Tuca & Bertie was canceled at Netflix, Adult Swim picked it up, and season two of the Tiffany Haddish-Ali Wong animated series premieres at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Breakout comedy Dave begins its second season at 10 Wednesday on FXX.

On streaming …

Returning: Lupin‘s first chapters pulled in a global audience earlier this year as it followed the exploits of a thief (Omar Sy) out to avenge his father. “Part 2” of the series picks up right after the cliffhanger at the end of the first batch, and while it’s not as airtight as what preceded it, THR critic Daniel Fienberg notes that “some imperfections … don’t detract from the gravitational force of Omar Sy’s star power, from the healing escapism of the Parisian settings or the show’s satisfying propulsion.”

Also: Starstruck (Thursday, HBO Max) centers on a woman (Rose Matafeo) who begins a relationship with a guy (Nikesh Patel), unaware he’s a movie star. Floral design competition Full Bloom kicks off its second season Thursday at HBO Max. Season two of Love, Victor drops all at once Friday on Hulu. Flack, starring Anna Paquin, gets a new life at Amazon (Friday) after Pop TV dropped it last year. Season two of Apple’s Home Before Dark premieres Friday, and AMC+ debuts dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself Sunday, a week before its on-air premiere.

On broadcast …

New: ABC dips into the nostalgia well with the premiere of The Celebrity Dating Game (10 p.m. Monday), in which two famous people query a panel of suitors to find a match — but the potential dates don’t know the person on the other side of the screen is a celeb. Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton (sure) are the hosts, and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and comedian and Nailed It host Nicole Byer are first up in looking for a date.

Also: Manifest (8 p.m. Thursday, NBC) closes its third season with a two-hour finale. Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy) stars in The CW’s new drama The Republic of Sarah (9 p.m. Monday). A new season of game show Card Sharks bows at 10 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.

In case you missed it …

Sweet Tooth is an adaptation of a comic by Jeff Lemire in which humanity now includes a number of children born with a mix of animal and human body parts and centers on one such boy, Gus (Christian Convery), whose dad (Will Forte) has sheltered him from the outside world — until that world comes crashing in. The show wears its heart on its sleeve, almost to a fault at times, writes THR‘s Daniel Fienberg. But “it’s easy to warm to the growing ensemble and the different pieces of this world that are slowly being exposed.” It’s streaming on Netflix.