Kardashians Return in Hulu Reality Series Trailer: “Never Go Against the Family”

The Kardashians are back — this time, on Hulu.

The famous family who launched themselves into the zeitgeist with their E! reality show in 2007 acknowledges their (albeit, limited) time off from living their lives in front of cameras in the new trailer for The Kardashians, their upgraded Hulu series that launches with weekly episodes on April 14.

“Life without cameras was a big change for us,” says Kourtney Kardashian in voiceover in the glossy first look, which dropped on Monday (below). “We’ve had so much time off, we’ve kind of gone into our own worlds,” adds Kim.

After E! and the Kardashians parted ways in 2020, and after 20 seasons, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan found a new home at Hulu three months later. Under their Disney multi-year pact, which was announced with little detail at the company’s investor day presentation, the Hulu series was the first commitment.

Along with Kim and Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner make up the main cast. When recently speaking to Variety, the female stars said the 40-episode, two-season series will be presented in more of a documentary-style than their E! iteration and will continue to showcase the women and their headline-making, real-life drama.

The trailer, which also includes Kourtney’s ex-husband Scott Disick, delivers on that promise by going behind-the-scenes of Kim’s increasingly public divorce from Kanye West and high-profile new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson; as well as Kourtney exploring options to have more children with new fiancé Travis Barker; Khloé opening up about her “complicated” relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, father to 3-year-old daughter True; and Kylie speaking about the frenzy over her second pregnancy.

“This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming,” says Kris Jenner of Kim and Davidson, as Kim is later smiling while apparently texting the SNL cast member following her hosting appearance on the NBC show.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé are all seen speaking up against the negativity they face, both in the media and from their exes.

“It is really hard with Kanye,” says Kim. “He told me my career is over.”

Khloé later asks all of her sisters, “Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?”

And Kim, while speaking into the phone, ends the trailer by saying firmly (but without any context), “We have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground.”

Both Kris and Khloé agree in a separate scene, “Never go against the family.”

When speaking to Variety, Kim said that while she had yet to film with Davidson, the series will explore their courtship. West, on the other hand, did participate in filming early on. And Khloé said viewers will see her talking about Thompson fathering a child with another woman. “We wanted it to be as current as possible,” Kim said of The Kardashians having a quicker filming turnaround than last time around.

The official logline for the series reads: “The family you know and love is here with a brand-new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces The Kardashians alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.