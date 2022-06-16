Kardashians Talk Edit Room Notes, That Cucumber-Cutting Moment in Hulu Series

Three members of the Kardashian family — Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner — stopped by Disney’s FYC Fest on Wednesday for an Emmy-centered conversation surrounding the first season of their new self-titled Hulu show. The trio appeared alongside executive producer Ben Winston and showrunner Danielle King at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre to discuss their return to TV, as well as some headline-making moments from the season, including Khloé’s breakup with Tristan Thompson and Kendall’s viral cucumber-cutting scene.

Though Winston admitted he was “definitely concerned about being the company that ruined The Kardashians and killed it” after the family’s 20 hit seasons on E!, Khloé explained, “We were looking for someone to get the Keeping Up with the Kardashians of us, but also know that there’s so much more that we haven’t been able to storytell.” Each sister sets her own boundary on how much she decides to show on camera — with this season including filming Khloé’s breakup, Kourtney’s engagement and fertility journey with Travis Barker, and the beginning of Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson — but Khloé said Kylie and Kendall learned from their older sisters to keep their lives more private.

“They’ve seen a lot of our mistakes, or they’ve seen a lot of things that we’ve put on camera, they’re like, ‘OK, I don’t want to put my relationship or something like that on camera,'” Khloe said. Kendall added that she and Kylie are excited to open up more on the Hulu series, and teased, “We’re really willing to dive in, and you’ll see that a lot more on season two.”

The family, all six of whom are executive producers on the show, also explained their approach to giving edit notes, and deciding what to cut versus what to let air around the world.

“Personally, I don’t like to take stuff out. I’m like, ‘This is what happened, this is just how it played,'” explained Khloé. “Even if you might not like yourself in a certain way, or might not like your tone or something you did or said, it’s a mirror and sometimes you have to take those moments and reflect and learn and get better. There’s been so much growth from me watching myself and certain things or scenarios.” Khloe added that she and her sisters sometimes ask for funny family moments to be added back, and “It’s not so much of us taking things out to protect ourselves or anything like that. It’s more so just to make the show hopefully better, along with the whole production team.”

Winston also noted a moment in the show’s ninth episode when Kourtney candidly discusses on camera how she wasn’t happy with the edit surrounding her filmed engagement, thinking it focused too much on her ex Scott Disick’s feelings over highlighting her new relationship.

“I liked the fact that we put that in there. We’ve almost given her her voice of the cut that she didn’t like, and we put it on air and I think that’s fair to her,” Winston said. “I think when they don’t like the show, I like the fact that they say it, even if that means there are articles saying, ‘Hey, you’re doing stuff they don’t like.’ I think that’s a really fascinating bit, and they deserve huge credit for allowing that.”

The Kardashian-Jenners also told the moderator, The Hollywood Reporter‘s Beatrice Verhoeven, about this season’s biggest challenges, as Khloé reflected on reliving Thompson’s cheating scandal on screen.

“That definitely isn’t fun, but when things are so public, there’s no way around it. I mean, it’s something that I feel viewers would feel slighted or maybe [say], ‘This isn’t a docuseries, it’s not reality, because you’re not talking about this or showing this,'” Khloe said. “And the truth is, Kim was filming something else when this story came out on the media.”

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time,” she continued. “I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things, like those little things mean a lot to me.”

Kendall pointed to her cucumber scene as her standout moment, after her unorthodox cutting technique exploded online.

“It’s hysterical, but I like watching it back because I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?” Kendall said. “I literally was talking to one of our chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me like, what did I do wrong? How can I do better?’ I really took it seriously, but I think it’s hysterical and I love it honestly, because it couldn’t be more me. Like I am a noodle that does weird things.”

She added that the Internet’s reaction took her by complete surprise, saying, “I obviously saw the episode before it came out and there was no part of me that saw that moment and was like, ‘That’s weird.’ I even say it in the scene like, ‘I’m not that good at this.'”

For her part, matriarch Kris Jenner said her challenges with the show come from being a mom and watching her daughters go through the highs and lows.

“I don’t know about anybody else, but when you have kids and they have partners, spouses, baby daddies and boyfriends, when they break up with somebody, I feel like I just broke up with somebody. And then if they break up with somebody, and this happens more than once a year, I’m exhausted, I need therapy,” Kris joked. “So my challenge just comes from a very emotional place, and I just want them to be happy.”

To close out the event, Kris praised Winston and King for their work on the show, which closed out its first season with Wednesday night’s finale.

“You’ve made us grow and made us better, and taught us a little bit more about how to do what we do,” Kris said. “You’ve made us look really good, so thank you so much.”