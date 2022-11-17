HBO, HBO Max Communications Head Karen Jones Departing

HBO and HBO Max head of communications Karen Jones is departing the company after more than 20 years.

Jones, who joined HBO in 1999, announced her departure in a note to colleagues on Thursday (read it below). She leaves the Warner Bros. Discovery outlet as executive vp and head of communications.

“I’ve spoken candidly about my desire to have a next chapter, to chase new dreams and start paying it forward with more intention,” Jones wrote. “Slowly, and then all at once, it was exactly the right time.”

Jones has held her current role since 2019 and added HBO Max to her purview in 2020. Prior to being elevated to executive vp, jones was senior vp media relations for the premium cabler, during which she ran publicity campaigns for series and films including The Pacific, Silicon Valley, Westworld, Perry Mason, The Normal Heart and numerous other titles.

“I could always rely on Karen to be the most thoughtful and insightful voice in the room,” HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys said in a statement. “Over the past several years, she played a pivotal role in guiding us in the right direction through a period of transformation. She has been equally deft in leading the dynamic, talented team rolling out some of our most successful, award-winning programs. We are all sad she has decided to leave but have great respect for her desire to pursue a new path. We all wish her the best.”

Before joining HBO, Jones worked as a unit publicist on feature films including Beloved, As Good As It Gets, Devil in a Blue Dress, Amistad and others. She’s a member of the executive committee of the Television Academy’s public relations peer group.

Read Jones’ departure note below.

After 23 years, I will be leaving HBO. This won’t come as a surprise to some of you, as I’ve spoken candidly about my desire to have a next chapter, to chase new dreams and start paying it forward with more intention. Slowly, and then all at once, it was exactly the right time.

It has been an incredible ride, and I’m tremendously grateful for all the adventures and to those with whom I’ve shared this journey. It’s the shoulder-to-the-wheel mindset that will always define us.

I send a full-throated cheer to the hardest-working media relations team. It has been my distinct privilege, and I have no doubt that you will continue to bring inspired, dauntless passion to the work that you do every day.