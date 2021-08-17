Sound Pro Karol Urban Joins Formosa Group

Rerecording mixer Karol Urban has joined sound postproduction giant Formosa Group.

Urban has worked as a mixer in TV and feature films since 1999, on titles including Grey’s Anatomy, Gentefied, Big Sky, The Stand and Project Blue Book. She was twice-nominated for Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards, for Mary (2019) and USS: Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016).

She also currently serves as president of the Cinema Audio Society, and has served on the Television Academy’s Governor’s peer group. Her educational outreach has included participation on panels for organizations including MPSE, EIPMA (Entertainment Industry Professionals Mentoring Alliance) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As she joins the company, Urban will be mixing Guilty Party with Josh Sieh from Formosa’s facility in North Hollywood. “I am thrilled to welcome Karol Urban to Formosa and look forward to working with her on many exciting projects ahead,” said Jackie Jones, senior vp of Formosa Hollywood.

Formosa has experienced recent growth, as its parent company, Streamland Media, recently acquired Technicolor’s postproduction business and Sim Post. For Formosa, that has meant new talent and additional space, including the facility on the Paramount lot that was formerly operated by Technicolor.