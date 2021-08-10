Kasie Hunt Joins CNN as National Affairs Analyst, CNN+ Anchor

It’s official: Kasie Hunt is joining CNN.

The former NBC News reporter and MSNBC Way Too Early anchor will join CNN as an anchor and chief national affairs analyst. CNN chief Jeff Zucker announced the hiring of Hunt on the company’s daily editorial call Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Hunt will cover national and breaking news stories for CNN and CNN+ (when it launches in 2022) and also anchor a daily political news show for the streaming service.

Hunt, who starts at CNN Sept. 7, is the first new talent hire for CNN+. Details on her show as well as shows from existing talent and new hires are expected in the coming weeks and months, ahead of the 2022 launch.

Hunt left NBC News last month, with sources at the time pegging CNN as a likely landing spot. She joined NBC News in 2013 as an off-air reporter, before securing a weekend show in 2017, and the Way Too Early perch last year.

Hunt joins CNN as it ramps up its development of CNN+, which it officially announced last month. The company says that the service will be an “additive experience that complements the core CNN linear networks and digital platforms to serve CNN superfans, news junkies and fans of quality non-fiction programming,” emphasizing a community element that will let subscribers engage with CNN talent, including presumably, Hunt.

CNN+ will enter a crowded streaming news marketplace, with an offering that won’t disrupt CNN’s current linear lineup (and the carriage fees that go along with it).

CNN’s cable news competitors have taken a different approach to streaming, with Fox News leaning on replays of its primetime shows as well as new programs hosted by current talent, alongside more general entertainment and documentary fare. MSNBC, meanwhile, is leaning into NBCUniversal’s Peacock, developing shows for the platform like the Morning Joe spinoff Morning Mika.