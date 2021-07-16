‘Way Too Early’ Anchor Kasie Hunt Leaving NBC News

NBC News will have to find someone else to wake up way too early.

Kasie Hunt, the Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News and anchor of the 5 a.m. show Way Too Early on MSNBC, is leaving the company. She announced the move during her show Friday.

“This is going to be my final broadcast with you up way too early,” Hunt said at the end of the program. “I have really loved spending most of the last year with you, seeing your pets and your babies and learning why you are awake and watching. And of course bringing you the news.”

It isn’t immediately clear where Hunt is off to next, though she added that she would “have more on my next adventure coming up in the next few weeks.”

Hunt, who had been a national reporter for the AP, joined NBC News in 2013 as an off-air reporter, eventually landing a weekend show in 2017. She took over Way Too Early in September 2020.