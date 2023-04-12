‘The Regime’: HBO Teases Kate Winslet-Led Limited Series

HBO and Kate Winslet’s fruitful creative relationship will continue with The Regime, a limited series set to premiere in 2024. The premium cabler released a teaser for the series Wednesday at a Warner Bros. Discovery press event.

Formerly titled The Palace, the series from Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy tells the story of a year inside the palace of a “modern European regime” as it starts to unravel. (That description is a slight tweak from an earlier logline that called the government in question “an authoritarian regime.”)

The teaser mostly focuses on a meeting between Winslet’s chancellor and a U.S. emissary played by Martha Plimpton. “We need you to demonstrate credibility to us — trustworthiness,” Plimpton’s character says.

“All we are doing is realizing our dream — our dream of a new Europe, without limits, without cruelty. There are times when one must choose the hardest road. I’ve chosen that road, but I have done so in the name of liberty,” Winslet’s character says as scenes that demonstrate just the opposite play under her voiceover.

Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne and Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough also star in The Regime. New additions to the cast are Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics and Pippa Haywood.

Tracy serves as showrunner and executive produces with Winslet, director Stephen Frears, Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward. Jessica Hobbs also directs and is a co-exec producer. Along with Tracy, the show’s writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe.

Watch the teaser below.