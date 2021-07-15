Katey Sagal to Topline Blumhouse Movie for Epix (Exclusive)

Katey Sagal is set to star in an original movie at premium cable outlet Epix.

The Rebel actress will play a former country music star turned recluse in Tattered Hearts, a thriller that’s part of a series of films Blumhouse Television is making for Epix. It’s slated to debut sometime in 2022.

The movie will follow an up-and-coming country music duo who seek out the secluded mansion of their idol, Harper Dutch (Sagal). What starts out as a friendly visit devolves into a twisted series of horrors that force the friends to confront the lengths they’ll go to in order to realize their dreams.

Sagal’s casting in the film comes as news that Rebel, which ABC canceled after a single season, could potentially be revived at Amazon’s IMDb TV. The free streaming platform has picked up streaming rights to the show’s first season, and if it performs well there, IMDb TV could order a second run.

Brea Grant (12 Hour Shift, Pandora) will direct Tattered Hearts. Rachel Koller Croft is writing the screenplay. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television executive produce along with John Ierardi.

Epix and Blumhouse TV (Sharp Objects, The Good Lord Bird) inked a deal earlier this year for a series of eight standalone horror and thriller movies. The first, A House on the Bayou, is set to debut in December. The deal is the first of its kind for Epix, whose previous original films have all been documentaries.

In addition to Rebel, Sagal’s recent credits include recurring roles on The Conners and Shameless, CBS’ Superior Donuts, Sons of Anarchy and Pitch Perfect 2. She is repped by WME and B&B Management.