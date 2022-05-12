Katherine Nelson Joins Disney Branded Television

Katherine Nelson is joining Disney.

The highly respected exec has been named vp corporate communications for Disney Branded Television, the division focused on kids and family programming that is overseen by company veteran Ayo Davis.

In her new role, Nelson will move from the East Coast to Burbank, Calif., and be charged with communications strategy for Disney Branded Television’s exec team as the division ramps up volume for Disney+ and linear networks Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

Nelson, who recently started ahead of her cross-country relocation, will report to Davis and Charissa Gilmore, the recently promoted senior vp corporate communications for Disney General Entertainment.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, and Katherine is known throughout the industry as a master communicator. As we build upon our legacy of success and broaden our scope to connect with kids and families around the globe, I’m delighted to welcome Katherine to the Disney Branded Television team,” Davis said.

Nelson most recently was at NBCUniversal, where she oversaw corporate communications, PR, talent relations, events and awards for USA Network, Syfy and studio Universal Content Productions. She spent seven years at the conglomerate, rising from her role as vp communications at Esquire Network, where she started to launch the joint venture with Hearst. Nelson was among the scores of staffers who left in 2020 as part of NBCUniversal’s restructuring in which execs including USA and Syfy’s top execs, Bill McGoldrick and Chris McCumber, were let go as the conglomerate opted instead for a centralized team overseeing Peacock, NBC, USA, Syfy and other cable networks.

Before NBCUniversal, Nelson spent years as vp marketing and communications at SpaceX, where she was the company’s chief spokesperson and also oversaw marketing, media relations, social media, events and more. Before that, Nelson spent more than two decades at Discovery Channel, where she oversaw communications for the flagship network and helped to launch series including MythBusters, Planet Earth and Shark Week, while also launching networks including TLC, Animal Planet and Science Channel.

“When we created this new role, I asked colleagues in the industry and press for recommendations, and Katherine’s name was brought up time and again with great enthusiasm,” said Gilmore. “She is an exceptional communications executive whose instinct and approach have earned her a well-deserved reputation as strategic, collaborative, creative and extremely effective. I’m excited she’s joining the incredible Disney Branded team at a time they are expanding their programming to streaming.”