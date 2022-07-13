Katherine Pope Tapped to Lead Sony Pictures Television Studios

Katherine Pope is returning to the studio fold.

The seasoned executive, who most recently headed originals at Charter Communications, has been tapped to replace Jeff Frost as president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. She begins her new role Aug. 22 and reports to Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment corporate development.

“Katherine has proven herself as a dynamic leader with impeccable taste and the ability to successfully develop and produce content that resonates with audiences. She is an excellent fit for this role and I’m delighted that she has chosen to join us at SPT,” said Ahuja. “Katherine brings vast experience that will help us build on the overall strength of our global production capabilities at the studio. With Katherine leading our scripted production business in the U.S. and Wayne Garvie leading our international production business, we have an incredible leadership team dedicated to working with the industry’s top talent to produce undeniable content around the world.”

With the role, Pope returns to the studio fold after she previously spent a decade atop Universal Television, where she developed hits including Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock, The Office and Heroes. Pope arrives at Sony TV after buying multiple shows from the studio during the past few years as a buyer for Charter Communications. During that tenure, she greenlit L.A.’s Finest, the Sony drama that was developed for NBC but sold to Charter’s Spectrum Originals after the network’s pass. She also Sony’s Mad About You for the platform she launched.

During her career, she also launched the TV division at Peter Chernin’s 20th TV-based company and developed series including New Girl.

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team Tony and Ravi have assembled at SPT — a studio with the strength, expertise and independence to lead amidst the challenges of a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Pope. “I have long admired the creativity and high-quality work SPT consistently produces and can’t wait to explore all the opportunities that lie ahead. I am excited to step onto the lot and get started!”