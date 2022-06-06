Kathryn Hahn to Star in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Series for Hulu

Wild author Cheryl Strayed is reuniting with the film’s Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern for a limited series based on another one of her books.

Hulu has gone straight to series on an eight-episode drama based on the author’s best-seller, Tiny Beautiful Things with Kathryn Hahn set to star. The half-hour series, which was previously in development at HBO back in 2015, also marks a reunion for the Disney-backed streamer with Little Fires Everywhere exec producers Witherspoon and Liz Tigelaar.

Tiny Beautiful Things revolves around a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart. Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us. Hahn, fresh off of the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision and Amazon’s The Shrink Next Door, will play the columnist.

Tigelaar serves as showrunner and created the TV adaptation based on Strayed’s book. The series hails from ABC Signature, where the Life Unexpected creator and her Best Day Ever banner are based with an overall deal. Witherspoon exec produces alongside Lauren Neustadter via their Hello Sunshine banner. Hahn will also exec produce alongside Strayed. Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons, will also exec produce.

“It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed — a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life — and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series,” Tigelaar said. “Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does — and this show is no different. I’m so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability. A huge thank you to Peter, Dana, Craig and Jonnie and everyone at ABC Signature and Hulu. This project feels like coming home.”

Witherspoon and Dern both earned Oscar nominations for their role in Fox Searchlight’s 2014 feature Wild. Tiny Beautiful Things is the second of Strayed four books to be adapted for the screen.

“As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in Tiny Beautiful Things helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We’re excited to work with Liz, Kathryn and Cheryl to tell this story, and to reunite with Reese, Liz and our partners at ABC Signature following our incredible collaboration on Little Fires Everywhere.”

Tigelaar is repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro. Witherspoon is with CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Dern is with CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Strayed is with Smiley Management. Hahn is with Gersh, Lighthouse Management & Media and Schreck Rose.

A premiere date has not yet been determined.