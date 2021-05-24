Keeley Hawes’ Buddy Club Productions Developing Miniseries About 1999 London Nail Bombings (Exclusive)

Buddy Club Productions, the U.K. banner co-founded by triple BAFTA nominee Keeley Hawes, the British TV favorite and Bodyguard star recently seen in It’s A Sin, Misbehaviour and Rebecca, is developing a new drama series about the tragic 1999 London nail bombings.

Twice BAFTA-nominated writer Brian Fillis (Against the Law, An English in New York) has been commissioned to pen the as-yet-untitled miniseries, which will focus on the victims’ stories, as well as that of the perpetrator, with Buddy Club Productions having optioned the book Mr. Evil by Graeme McLagan and Nick Lowles earlier this year.

The nail bombings took place across three consecutive weekends in London in April 1999, with detonation in Brixton, the East End and Soho and aimed at the city’s Black, Bengali and LGBT communities. Three people — including a pregnant woman — were killed, while 140 were injured. David Copeland — a Neo-Nazi militant — was arrested the following month and in 2000 was convicted of murder and given six life sentences.

“Many of us remember the terrible London nail bombings,” said Fillis. “The stories of the real people behind the headlines are deeply moving; stories of resilience and heroism. The themes underlying the story — of hope, of survival — still resonate today.”

The drama will mark the third production from Buddy Club — founded by Hawes and Michael Duff in 2019 — after Honour and Finding Alice. Both Hawes and Duff will exec produce.

“It’s our intention to tell this story as truthfully and respectfully as possible; for the drama to be a reminder of and a tribute to those who lost their lives, as well as to those whose lives were impacted upon by the terrible events of 1999,” added Hawes.