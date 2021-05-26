Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime Slot

NBC has locked in plans to fill the void created by the upcoming conclusion of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been slotted to take over the daytime slot currently occupied by Ellen when the latter show comes to an end next year. The Clarkson show — which is owned and produced by NBC’s syndication arm — will take over the slot in fall 2022 on NBC-owned stations.

NBC has carried Ellen in major markets across the nation. Clarkson’s show currently airs across the country on 200 stations and will be billed as daytime’s headliner in leading time slots next year after DeGeneres wraps her longtime run.

It’s worth noting that the move to replace Ellen with The Kelly Clarkson Show comes with a financial incentive as Warners owned and produced Ellen. Clarkson’s show is currently in its second season and was renewed late last year for two additional runs that takes it through 2023.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” said Valari Staab, president, NBCUniversal Local.

Added Tracie Wilson, executive vp, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios: “The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success. Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

As THR reported following DeGeneres’ announcement that she’ll end her daytime show, some stations that currently air Ellen will consider turning to lower-cost news programs rather than a talk show replacement. That’s a risky move considering if it doesn’t work out, it takes time to find a host, format, producers, etc., to launch a syndicated talk show.