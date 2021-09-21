Ken Jeong Debunks Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Claims, Breaks Down Delta Variant on ‘Late Late Show’

During his appearance on Monday’s episode of The Late Late Show, Ken Jeong used his medical expertise to address the state of the coronavirus pandemic and Nicki Minaj’s recent tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine which she claims resulted in a friend of her cousin having swollen testicles.

Before his career as a comedian, actor, and host of The Masked Singer, Jeong was also a practicing internist for seven years. His wife also currently practices family medicine. After James Corden asked Jeong if there was any merit to Minaj’s claims, Jeong assured there wasn’t.

“I think between the two of us, and I’ve talked to my wife about this, we can confidently say that any of the COVID vaccines — MRNA, adenoviral DNA vector — any of those vaccines do not lead to a swelling of testicles, called elephantiasis, in any cousin, nephew, [or] relative,” Jeong responded. “It does not cause any ball-swelling whatsoever.”

He joked, “Don’t get medical advice from Nicki Minaj. I do get a little cardiology advice from Cardi B because she’s a licensed cardiologist.”

On a more serious note, Jeong said that the medical community could have done a better job at sharing information about the pandemic and the delta variant. “I think that there’s so much misinformation out there and not just by extremists,” he explained. “There is just so much confusion. I just think we could’ve done a better job messaging just like, ‘This came unexpected. We were unprepared for this because prior to May and June we didn’t know the delta variant would be the predominant strain globally.’ “

Jeong said the delta variant is so contagious because “the amount of virus in your nasopharynx is a thousand times the concentration of the original COVID strain.” “That’s why it is so infectious,” he explained. “That’s why we’re all wearing masks.” He used an analogy to explain that vaccines are like an umbrella protecting everyone from the rain. He then compared the delta variant to a “monsoon” or “hurricane.” “You are going to get wet,” he said. “You are going to get affected.”

He continued, “If that is the case, that this delta surge does pass in a few months, then there can be some form of population immunity where we can all have some semblance of normality at least in the spring of 2022.”

Later on, Corden also noted that the Asian Hall of Fame recently announced Jeong as a new inductee. “I am so honored and speechless,” Jeong said about being bestowed with the honor. He said that the message the organization wants to spread is “To stop Asian hate. Stop with the hate crimes. Stop with the weaponizing of the ‘kung-flu’ and ‘China virus.'” (Physical and verbal attacks on Asians were up 145 percent in 2020 in 16 of the top cities in the U.S., according to California State University San Bernardino’s Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism.)

“Once this pandemic reaches a new meadow of end, then we as an Asian American culture can also have some peace as well,” Jeong said.

Watch the interview below.