‘Kenan,’ ‘Mr. Mayor,’ ‘The Endgame’ Canceled at NBC

'Kenan' and 'Mr. Mayor' have both been canceled at NBC.

NBC has completed its renewals, new series pickups and cancellations ahead of Monday’s upfront presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers.

The network on Thursday canceled second-year comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor as well as freshman drama The Endgame. Additionally, the network’s last remaining comedy pilot Hungry — which underwent recasting with Modern Family’s Ariel Winter stepping in for lead Demi Lovato — has been passed over.

The rest of NBC’s drama pilot slate — consisting of Blank Slate, Found, The Irrational, Unbroken and the untitled Mike Daniels entry — remain in consideration for off-cycle pickups.

Mr. Mayor launched in the 2020-21 broadcast season and earned a second-season renewal after ranking as the network’s second-highest rated comedy of the season (behind only Young Rock). The Ted Danson starrer from 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock ranked as one of the lowest-rated series on broadcast in its second season, averaging a mere 0.4 in the all-important adults 18-49 demographic.

Kenan, starring SNL’s longest-tenured cast member Kenan Thompson, was tied with Mr. Mayor as the fourth lowest-rated series on all of broadcast. The comedy from exec producer and SNL mastermind Lorne Michaels was part of the 2019 pilot crop and underwent recasting (with Don Johnson replacing Andy Garcia and SNL’s Chris Redd joining alongside David Caspe as showrunner) before a new pilot was filmed.

Drama The Endgame, one of broadcast’s worst reviewed rookie shows of the season, launched in February and finished its run May 2 with little fanfare. The drama starring Morena Baccarin and from exec producer Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries franchise). Like Kenan and Mr. Mayor, the series averaged a 0.4 in the 18-49 demo.

The trio of cancellations come at the same time that NBC renewed comedies Young Rock (for a third season) and Grand Crew (for its second). Both shows join previously renewed dramas The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, New Amsterdam, LaBrea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU and comedy American Auto. Rookie shows joining the schedule are Quantum Leap, Nightcourt and Lopez vs. Lopez.

