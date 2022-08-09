Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmy Awards

Kenan Thompson is set to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, it was announced today.

The Saturday Night Live star will emcee the ceremony airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock on Monday, Sept. 12.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming executive vice president of live events, Jen Neal, added, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

This fall Thompson is set to begin his 20th season on SNL, where he is the longest-running cast member. The actor, comedian and producer got his start on Nickelodeon’s All That, followed by the popular spinoff Kenan and Kel.

He recently starred in the NBC comedy series Kenan, which was canceled after two seasons.

His other credits include Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone, Netflix’s Adam Sandler film Hubie Halloween, D2: The Mighty Ducks, Good Burger, Heavyweights, My Boss’s Daughter, Barbershop 2 and more.

Thompson himself is an Emmy winner, taking home the award for outstanding original music and lyrics (shared with SNL co-star Chris Redd, writer Will Stephen and composer Eli Brueggemann) in 2018. The six-time nominee has been nominated three times as a supporting actor for SNL and last year was double-nominated for the NBC sketch comedy series and for his lead role in Kenan.

The 2022 Emmy Awards is set to air live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12. The Creative Arts ceremonies will take place over two nights earlier that month, on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4.

This year’s Emmy nominations are led by Succession with 25 nods, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, with 20 apiece.

Thompson is represented by UTA, Michael Goldman, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

Tyler Coates contributed to this story.