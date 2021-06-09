×
Kerry Washington, Catherine O’Hara, Lena Waithe, Kelly Clarkson Among 2021 Gracie Awards Honorees (Exclusive)

The event, honoring women in TV, radio and digital media, will be held Sept. 27 in Los Angeles.

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Kerry Washington, Catherine O’Hara, Lena Waithe and Kelly Clarkson are among the women who will be honored by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation at its 46th Annual Gracie Awards.

The event, which is set to take place Sept. 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, honors women working in television, radio and digital media along with entertainment and news programs created by women that address timely topics and social issues.

Other 2021 honorees will include Hillary Rodham Clinton, DeDe McGuire, Danielle Monaro and Erin Andrews, along with NBC’s Today, CBS This Morning’s “Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy,” ABC’s black-ish, FX Networks’ Mrs. America and Disney+’s Taylor Swift documentary folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

“Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms,” said Becky Brooks, president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. “As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”

Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. In lieu of the Gracie Awards Luncheon, which will no longer take place in person on June 26 in New York City, local and student award winners will be recognized virtually. An alternate in-person celebration is currently being evaluated.

In the sixth consecutive year as executive producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will “spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations,” according to the event’s organizers.

A list of winners follows. To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions visit allwomeninmedia.org.

TELEVISION NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES

24 Hours: Assault On the Capitol (ABC News and Hulu)
ABC NEWS
Frontline – Special Report

60 in 6: COVID and Domestic Abuse
CBS News
Investigative Feature

60 Minutes: Talking to the Past
CBS News
Soft News Feature

Alexa Mansour & Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond)
AMC Networks
Actress in a Breakthrough Role – Drama

Bess Kalb, Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard (Yearly Departed)
Amazon Studios
Writer Scripted – Comedy

Between the World and Me
HBO
Special

black-ish
Disney Television Studios
Comedy

Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS News Special)
CBS Special
Documentary – COVID Special

Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy (CBS This Morning)
CBS News
Hard News Feature – Interview

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Starz
Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Not a Real Company Productions, Inc., Pop TV, CBC
Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

Catherine Reitman (Workin’ Moms)
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment ULC
Showrunner Fiction – Comedy

Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult)
Starz
Showrunner – Nonfiction

Erin Andrews (FOX NFL)
FOX Sports
On-Air Talent – Sports

Eve Lindley (Dispatches from Elsewhere)
AMC Networks
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

folklore: the long pond studio sessions
Disney+
Grand Award for Special or Variety

Gina Brillon (Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava)
Amazon Prime Video & Comedy Dynamics
Variety

Hear Her Voice (Nightline)
ABC NEWS
Hard News Feature

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager (TODAY with Hoda & Jenna)
TODAY Show/NBC News
On-Air Talent – Lifestyle, Entertainment

Jessica Goldberg (AWAY)
True Jack Productions USA, Sixth and Idaho, Refuge, Inc.
Showrunner Fiction – Drama

Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton)
Netflix
Director

Katie Hinman (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries)
CNN
Producer – Documentary/Unscripted/Non-Fiction

Kate Redding (TODAY Show)
TODAY Show/NBC News
Producer – News

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Disney Television Studios
Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Lena Waithe (The Chi)
Showtime Networks, Inc. & Hillman Grad Productions
Writer Scripted – Drama

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Actress in a Breakthrough Role – Comedy

Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller)
National Geographic
Reporter/Correspondent

Martha Raddatz
ABC NEWS
Frontline – Reporter / Correspondent

Mary Mazzio (A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING)
50 Eggs Films
Writer Unscripted

Monica Dávila (Santiago of the Seas)
Nickelodeon
Director – Family

Morgan Radford (Nightly News, TODAY Show, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo)
NBC News
On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine

Mrs. America
FX Networks
Ensemble Cast

Mrs. America
FX Networks
Limited Series

Not Done: Women Remaking America
PBS/Verizon Media Group/McGee Media
Documentary

Play Like A Girl (ESPN’s College GameDay)
ESPN – Features Unit
Sports Feature

Robin Roberts’ exclusive interview with Judge Esther Salas (Good Morning America)
ABC NEWS
Interview Feature

Sally Woodward Gentle (Killing Eve)
BBC AMERICA
Producer- Entertainment

Sara Sidner (Race & Unrest in America)
CNN
News Feature Series

SC Featured: Women In Sports – The Trailblazers
ESPN – Features Unit
Sports Program

SciGirls (Code Concert)
Twin Cities PBS
Family Series

Selenis Leyva (Diary of a Future President)
CBS Studios
Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

Shannon Thornton (P-Valley)
Starz
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Hulu, Part 2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment
Non-Fiction Entertainment

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Lifetime
Made for Television Movie

The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Talk Show – Entertainment

This Is Us
Disney Television Studios
Drama

TODAY Show
TODAY Show/NBC News
News Program

VICE on Showtime
News Magazine
VICE Media

RADIO – NATIONALLY SYNDICATED COMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES

Allison Keyes (Weekend Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Frontline – Special Report

Cami McCormick and Deborah Rodriguez (CBS World News Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Crisis Coverage

Danielle Monaro (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)
iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks
Co-host

DeDe McGuire (DeDe in the Morning)
Compass Media Networks / Service Broadcasting Group
Host/Personality

Estelle (The Estelle Show)
Apple Music Radio
Host/Personality – Digital Streaming

Hilary Kramer (Hilary Kramer’s Millionaire Maker)
Salem Media Group
Weekend Host / Personality – Talk Host

Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money)
CBS News Radio
Talk Show

Karen Travers (ABC NEWS)
ABC NEWS
Outstanding News Anchor

Lindsay Czarniak (Important Conversations with Lindsay Czarniak)
SiriusXM
News Feature

Lisa Abramowicz (Generation Interrupted)
Bloomberg LP
Special

Marla Gibbs: A Living Treasure (Café Mocha Radio)
Miles Ahead Broadcasting/Compass Media Networks
Interview Feature

Roula Christie (WEEKENDS WITH ROULA)
Westwood One
Weekend Host / Personality – Music Host

Victoria Balestrieri (Make Way – A Celebration of Women’s Basketball)
SiriusXM
Producer – Talk

RADIO – NATIONALLY SYNDICATED NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES

Alzheimer’s in Color (Latino USA)
Futuro Media
Documentary

China’s Coronavirus Crisis (All Things Considered)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News

Ina Jaffe (Morning Edition/Weekend Edition)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Reporter / Correspondent / Host

Jessica Beck (Snapshots from Black America)
BBC Radio 4
Producer

Lulu Garcia-Navarro & Peter Breslow (Weekend Edition Sunday)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Public Affairs

Noel King (How A Mother Protects Her Black Teenage Son From The World)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Interview Feature

Reconciling History: The Ordeal of One Last Surviving “Sex Slave” of Wartime Philippines (Weekend Edition Sunday)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Investigative Feature

Reema Khrais (This Is Uncomfortable)
Marketplace – American Public Media
News Feature

Stuck-At-Home Moms: The Pandemic’s Devastating Toll On Women (All Things Considered & Morning Edition)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Series

DIGITAL  MEDIA – GALA HONOREES

Amicus Presents: The Class of RBG
Slate
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio

Brooke Thomas (The Black Report)
Meruelo Media
Frontline – Original Online Programming – News/Documentary

Carol Sutton Lewis (Ground Control Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis)
Ground Control Parenting
Podcast – Educational

Caroline Fairchild (Working Together)
LinkedIn News
Blog

CNN Style
CNN Digital
Website – Information/Entertainment

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama
YouTube Originals
Original Online Programming – Video Series

HerMoney.com
HerMoney Media, Inc.
Website – News

Hillary Clinton (You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton)
iHeartRadio
Podcast Host – Entertainment

Kavitha A. Davidson (The Lead)
Wondery & The Athletic
Podcast – Sports

Liz Oliva Fernández (The War on Cuba)
Belly of the Beast
Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress

Malika Bilal (The Take)
Al Jazeera Digital, Audio
Podcast Host – News

MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong – Death of a Trailblazer (CBS Sunday Morning)
CBS News
Podcast – Entertainment

#IAMVANESSAGUILLEN (Real America with Jorge Ramos)
Univision News
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video

Somebody
Topic Studios, The Intercept, and the Invisible Institute
Podcast – Investigative

Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Jackie Danziger, Jessica Cordova Kramer (Last Day (Season 2))
Lemonada Media
Podcast Producer

The Lakota Daughters
Voice of America
Original Online Programming – News/Documentary

The Michelle Obama Podcast
Spotify & Higher Ground
Podcast – Lifestyle

Tika Sumpter and Thai Randolph (The Suga)
Stitcher
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble

Zahra Rasool (Still Here)
AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital
Online Producer

