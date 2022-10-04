Kevin Beggs Inks New Long-Term Deal to Remain at Lionsgate TV

Kevin Beggs, one of the longest-tenured studio executives, has signed a new deal to remain at the top of Lionsgate TV Group.

The executive, alongside Sandra Stern, have together led the studio for two decades, will remain chair and chief content integration officer.

The news comes as Lionsgate TV recently reported one of its best years as the studio boasts a slate of 14 scripted series picked up or renewed for additional seasons. All told, the company has more than 100 scripted and unscripted shows across Lionsgate TV, Pilgrim Media Group, Debmar-Mercury and 3 Arts Entertainment platforms.

“Kevin and his team have done a great job in building Lionsgate Television into a world-class supplier of valuable premium content to buyers throughout the ecosystem,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Kevin is a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial, innovative and collaborative approach reflects our culture at its best. Under his leadership, our television business is positioned to continue growing its profitability and strengthening its respected brand.”

Beggs recently oversaw the renewal of Lionsgate’s three broadcast shows, ABC’s Home Economics, Fox’s Welcome to Flatch and CBS breakout Ghosts. The studio earned its fourth show on a fourth different broadcast network last week when NBC ordered the untitled comedy from Mike O’Malley starring Jon Cryer. The studio’s roster also includes HBO Max’s Minx and Julia, Apple’s Mythic Quest and Acapulco and the Power franchise at Starz. Upcoming, Lionsgate is behind the Starz-turned-Peacock TV incarnation of the John Wick franchise, The Continental, and also counts the 1619 Project for Hulu with Oprah Winfrey.

Beggs has been with Lionsgate for 24 years and also counts critical darlings Mad Men and Orange Is the New Black among his credits.