AMC’s ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ to End With Season 2

AMC will bring its critically praised series Kevin Can F**k Himself to a close with its second season.

The sitcom-drama hybrid starring Annie Murphy was renewed in August following a well-reviewed first season that ran on both the cable network and its streaming outlet AMC+. AMC Networks said the series drew more signups for AMC+ than any other new series in the service’s year-plus history (though per usual, precise metrics were kept in house). It averaged 632,000 on-air viewers over seven days for AMC, which had the second window after AMC+.

“We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show,” series creator Valerie Armstrong said at the time of the renewal. “Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”

Murphy plays Allison, a prototypical sitcom wife to the loutish Kevin (Eric Petersen). When she steps out of Kevin’s orbit, she moves from a brightly lit, multi-camera comedy to a gritty drama, where her real feelings about her life come to the surface.

The cast also includes Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe and Raymond Lee.

AMC Studios produces Kevin Can F**k Himself. Armstrong executive produces with showrunner Craig DiGregorio and Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train.

