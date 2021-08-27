‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Renewed for Second Season at AMC

AMC is not done saying that Kevin Can F**k Himself.

The cable outlet has picked up a second season of its multi-camera sitcom/gritty drama hybrid, which stars Annie Murphy as Allison, a prototypical sitcom wife who enters a much darker world when she steps out of husband Kevin’s (Eric Petersen) orbit. The eight-episode second season is slated to air sometime in 2022.

The series aired first on streaming service AMC+, with episodes coming to the cable network a week later. AMC Networks says Kevin Can F**k Himself, created by Valerie Armstrong, was the biggest series launch in the 14-month history of AMC+ and drove more signups for the streaming bundle during its run than any other show — though, per usual with streamers, precise viewership figures aren’t publicly available. It averaged 632,000 viewers over seven days on the AMC cable channel.

“It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before,” said Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

Said Armstrong, “We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show. Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”

Armstrong executive produces the series with showrunner Craig DiGregorio and Rashida Jones and Will McCormack of Le Train Train.