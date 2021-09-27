Kevin Durant Unimpressed With David Letterman Crashing Brooklyn Nets Media Day

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in New York City.

David Letterman on Monday crashed the Brooklyn Nets media day, and superstar Kevin Durant seemed to be unimpressed with the silly questions.

Video posted to social media showed the former late-night host pretending to be a reporter, making foolish (but hilarious) inquires of Durant, such as asking why people refer to him as “KD.”

“My first name is Kevin, with a K and my last name is Durant, with a D,” said a stone-faced Durant. Whether Durant was in on the joke is unclear. Another question faux reporter Letterman asked was exactly what percent of effort the basketball star was going to give in the upcoming season. Durant replied, toneless, “One hundred and 10.”

The moment set Twitter ablaze as some loved the gag because they recognized Letterman’s voice, while others, who did not realize it was the comic, were baffled that a reporter could be so clueless.

It is unclear why Letterman crashed the Nets media day. An Indianapolis native, Letterman notably roots for his hometown teams. A rep for Letterman did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Durant will be playing his 14th season in the NBA. He was selected second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics, later Oklahoma City Thunder, in the 2007 draft. Durant won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors before moving on to the Nets.

Watch the Letterman’s question to KD below.

David Letterman is at the Nets media day and asked Kevin Durant, “Why do people call you KD?” 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/e2VWEeKFFL — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 27, 2021