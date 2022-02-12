Kevin Feige Says ‘Moon Knight’ Will Be Loud and Brutal: “This Is a Different Thing”

- Share this article on Facebook
Moon Knight is taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an even darker direction Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says of the upcoming Disney+ series.
In a new interview with Empire magazine, Feige teases that Oscar Isaac’s vigilante is physically “brutal” as a fighter and that the show will mark a tonal shift from what has previously been released on the streaming service.
“It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” he told the magazine. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?'”
Related Stories
But Feige promises that the camera and focus won’t recoil from the violence. “We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing,” he said.
The show follows Isaac’s Steven Grant/Marc Spector — a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition in which an individual has two or more personalities with their own histories and traits — who becomes a conduit for Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god. The character’s identity and backstory are a departure from many of the heroes the MCU has historically featured, requiring a level of sensitivity on a number of fronts.
Isacc calls the story “risky” but notes that the series releasing on Disney+ may be an advantage to its storytelling approach. “He’s an obscure hero, and the things we’re dealing with are very different. But because it’s a limited series, rather than a movie, the pressure isn’t there to make sure the opening weekend is massive. We’re able to take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale.”
Moon Knight, a six-episode limited series, debuts on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.
