Kevin and Frankie Jonas to Host Celebrity Relative Reality Show for ABC

ABC will have some famous names compete for a cash prize in a forthcoming unscripted series.

Famous last names, that is. The first names, not so much.

The network has greenlit Claim to Fame, a competition show in which 12 people related to celebrities “step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.” Brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas will host the show, which comes from Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and Walt Disney Television’s year-old alternative unit.

Claim to Fame will be a Big Brother-style competition in which the 12 players are isolated from the outside world and compete in challenges and form alliances to stay in the game. Keeping the identities of their famous relatives a secret will also be a key part of the gameplay.

The show marks a return to the Disney fold for Kevin Jonas, who along with brothers Nick and Joe rose to fame in the 2000s with the help of the Disney Channel and the company’s Hollywood Records. Youngest sibling Frankie may qualify as the “non-famous” Jonas brother to those born before the turn of the century, but the 21-year-old also has nearly 2 million followers in TikTok. He also appeared in several episodes of his older brothers’ Disney Channel sitcom Jonas in 2009-10 and did voice work on the English-language version of Hayao Miyazaki’s 2008 film Ponyo.

Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti will executive produce Claim to Fame along with showrunner Paul Osborne and director Brian Smith. A premiere date hasn’t been set.