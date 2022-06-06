‘Entertainment Tonight’ Hosts Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Emcee Daytime Emmys

Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are set to emcee the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will air live June 24.

This marks the first time the duo will host the show, which is set to air live (delayed PT) on CBS and on demand on Paramount+. Frazier and Turner became the first Black duo to host an entertainment show when she came on board in 2021; Turner also is the first Black woman to host ET in the show’s 41-year history.

The Daytime Emmys honor daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs, among others. The Young and the Restless leads this year’s nominees with 18.

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter and Lifetime landed a Daytime Emmy nomination for their special Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation. The special, which aired on Lifetime in May 2021, is up for best arts and popular culture program.

Meanwhile, the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be handed out in a ceremony set to live stream June 18.