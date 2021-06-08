Skip to main content

Kevin Hart Comedy ‘Die Hart’ Renewed at Roku

The former Quibi series — which was also picked up at the shortform outlet before it folded — becomes the streaming device maker's first renewal.

Kevin Hart
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Die Hart, an action comedy series starring Kevin Hart, has been renewed for a second season — for the second time.

The series made its Roku Channel debut on May 20 as part of the library the streaming device maker acquired from defunct shortform streamer Quibi. The pickup — season two will be called Die Harter, keeping up the play on Die Hard and its sequel — is the first renewal for what are now called Roku Originals.

It’s not, however, the first renewal for Die Hart. Quibi picked up the series for a second season in September 2020, about a month before the streamer announced it was shutting down. Production on season two hadn’t started, and the renewal didn’t carry over to Roku. The company says Die Hart has performed well enough since its launch, however, to merit another run. (Roku is following the familiar streaming playbook of not releasing viewing data for its programming.)

Die Hart exploded out of the gate and after a record-setting debut weekend, has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel,” said Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days.”

Season one of Die Hart follows the comedian, playing a fictionalized version of himself, as he looks to break out of his “comic sidekick” niche and land an action-star role. He goes to an action-star school run by a lunatic (John Travolta), where he’s pushed by a rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel).

Season two will be produced by LOL Studios, the production division of Hart and Jeff Clanagan’s Laugh Out Loud.

“The return of Die Hart marks a pivotal moment in the continued growth and expansion of LOL Studios,” said Clanagan, CEO of Laugh Out Loud. “We’re excited for the opportunity to team up with Roku and be the first Roku Original to get a second season. We can’t wait for fans to dive into what is sure to be an even bigger, more action-packed season two.”

Hart and Clanagan executive produce Die Hart with Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Thai Randolph. Director Eric Appel is set to return for season two.

