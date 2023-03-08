Kevin Hart Announces ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’ Series After Viral Nick Cannon Clip

Kevin Hart announced his latest project, Celebrity Prank Wars, on Wednesday following a viral bit joking about Nick Cannon and the various women who are mothers to his children.

The show, which premieres April 6, will see the duo take their “friendly feud” up a notch, with Hart and Cannon branching out to also include some of their famous friends.

Episodes will see stars “planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other,” according to the network, with co-hosts Cannon and Hart selecting the winner of each prank war. Each prank is expected to be more elaborate than the next. The show’s celebrity participants will include Anthony Anderson, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

The project was initially teased on Tuesday through a somewhat outlandish clip of a fake new E! game show featuring Hart and Cannon. In the clip, titled Having My Baby With Nick Cannon, Hart served as the host to the “mother of all game shows,” a dating game sketch in which Cannon was courted by various women seeking to be the mother of his next child.

“You’re gonna get some contestants that want to have your baby,” Hart says to a cheering studio audience.

Hart, who has hosted Celebrity Game Face for E! since its debut in 2020, previously joked about Cannon’s relationships on an L.A. billboard, suggesting viewers call Cannon for parenting advice.

Cannon, who promoted the sketch on his own social media, has welcomed 12 children with six separate women since 2011. In late 2021, he chronicled on his daytime show the experience of his 5-month-old son Zen, with Alyssa Scott, dying from brain cancer. He has also defended his multiple relationships, dismissing that his partnerships are treated with a sexist double standard and that his family makeup can’t be healthy.

“I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting,” he said at the time. “It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”

The clip itself sparked some confusion online Tuesday when it dropped, with outlets like the Today show even reporting that it was a real show.

Celebrity Prank Wars is produced by Hartbeat and NCredible, with Hart, Cannon, Kevin Healey, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Michael Goldman and Ben Sumpter serving as executive producers.