Kevin Spacey’s Rise and Fall to Be Explored in Doc Series at U.K.’s Channel 4

A documentary series about Kevin Spacey is in development for British network Channel 4.

With a working title of Spacey Unmasked, the two-part series comes from Oscar-nominated doc specialist Roast Beef Production (The Square, Hell and Back Again) in association with All3Media. It promises to take a forensic look at one of the most powerful and respected actors in the world. From his childhood to his emergency success on Broadway and his meteoric rise to stardom, through to his spectacular fall from grace as he now faces accusations from multiple men of grooming, sexual harassment and abuse.

Kira Phillips will direct, with Kathy Haywood producing and Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner exec producing.

The series, which was announced less than two weeks after Spacey appeared at a London court for the first time, is set to follow the outcomes of two court cases against the actor: the civil case to be heard in New York in October 2022 brought by Anthony Rapp, Spacey’s first public accuser, and the impending criminal case recently commenced in the U.K brought by three anonymous men.

“Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honoured and admired actors of our age,” said Byrne. “His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards. Critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic for his film work, he led the Old Vic for 11 years of remarkable success, becoming one of the most important figures in London’s cultural life, a friend to some of its leading figures, king regular appearance in society columns. These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations fo abuse against him and the resulting court cases.”