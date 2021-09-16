Tabu, Ali Fazal to Star in Netflix’s Indian Espionage Film ‘Khufiya’

Netflix is teaming up with Vishal Bhardwaj Films for the espionage feature Khufiya.

Based on the spy novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan as well as true events, the film will be produced and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Tabu (A Suitable Boy), Ali Fazal (Furious 7, Victoria & Abdul), Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. The screenplay is written by Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.

Khufiya tells the story of Krishna Mehra, an intelligence operative at India’s Research and Analysis Wing agency who is assigned to track down the mole selling defense secrets.

Bhardwaj is best known for his Indian adaptations of works by William Shakespeare which includes 2003’s Maqbool which was based on Macbeth, 2006’s Omkara based on Othello, and 2014’s Haider based on Hamlet.

“With Khufiya, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence & surveillance work with one’s deep-rooted emotional conflicts,” said Bhardwaj in a statement.

Added Tabu in a statement, “Khufiya is a one-of-a-kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it’s a delight working with [Bhardwaj] again, and feels like a homecoming!”