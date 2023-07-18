Skip to main content
Young Viewers Help Streaming Hit High in June Platform Rankings

People 17 and under significantly increased their screen time as the school year ended, Nielsen says.

Bluey characters
'Bluey' Disney Junior/Courtesy Everett Collection

Summer vacation for millions of kids and teenagers began in June, and with that came a sizable leap in screen time — enough, in fact, to push streaming platforms to their highest share ever in Nielsen’s monthly snapshot of TV usage.

Streaming represented 37.7 percent of all TV use in June, a high since Nielsen began releasing its Monthly Gauge reports in 2021. Streamers gained 1.3 percentage points compared to May, while cable (30.6 percent of TV usage) fell by half a point and broadcast networks (20.8 percent) slipped by two points vs. the previous month. Other TV use — including video came console play and physical media playback — increased from 9.7 percent in May to 10.9 percent in June.

Nielsen notes that the 2-11 and 12-17 age groups increased their TV use by 16 percent and 24 percent in June, a reflection of extra free time provided by the end of the school year. Young TV users spent more than 90 percent of their increased TV time on streaming — where titles like Disney+’s Bluey and Netflix’s Cocomelon are perennially popular — and video game console usage.

Paramount+ made it to 1 percent of total TV use in June, becoming the 11th individual streaming platform listed in the Gauge rankings. Six others hit monthly highs in June: YouTube (8.8 percent), Netflix (8.2 percent), Prime Video (3.2 percent), Disney+ (2 percent), Tubi (1.4 percent) and Peacock (1.2 percent).

Nielsen’s Gauge rankings for June 2023 are below.

Platforms

Streaming: 37.7 percent of TV use
Cable: 30.6 percent
Broadcast: 20.8 percent
Other: 10.9 percent

Streaming Services

YouTube: 8.8 percent of total TV use
Netflix: 8.2 percent
Hulu: 3.5 percent
Prime Video: 3.2 percent
Disney+: 2 percent
Max: 1.4 percent
Tubi: 1.4 percent
Peacock: 1.2 percent
Paramount+: 1 percent
Roku Channel: 1 percent
Pluto TV: 0.9 percent
All others: 5.1 percent

