Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Paramount+ Espionage Drama

Kiefer Sutherland is getting back on the case.

The 24 and Designated Survivor grad will exec produce and star in an espionage drama that has been ordered straight to series at Paramount+.

The untitled drama revolves around private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland) who is in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control the extraordinary powers.

The series is from writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), who will exec produce alongside Sutherland, Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner) and Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor). The eight-episode drama is produced in-house by ViacomCBS’ CBS Studios. The series, which is expected to debut on the streamer in 2022, reunites Sutherland with ViacomCBS exec David Nevins after the latter bought and developed 24 during his tenure at Fox.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” said Sutherland. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

Sutherland is best known for Fox’s 24 franchise, earning an Emmy and two SAG Awards for his role as agent Jack Bauer. He most recently starred in ABC-turned-Netflix original Designated Survivor. He’s repped by CAA, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.

“Kiefer Sutherland and powerful, heart-pounding dramas go hand in hand,” said Julie McNamara, exec vp and head of programming at Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have him and master storytellers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra at the helm, taking us on a very personal ride to uncover the truth. We look forward to introducing the Paramount+ audience to the service’s newest addition as we continue to expand our slate of original tentpole series.”

The Sutherland espionage drama joins a growing roster of scripted originals at Paramount+, which rebranded earlier this year from CBS All Access. The streamer’s roster also includes Showtime import Halo, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, the Star Trek franchise, revival of Frasier and Criminal Minds, HBO Max transfer Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel and Paramount Network import Mayor of Kingstown, among others.

Requa and Ficarra are with CAA and attorneys Jeff Frankel and Joel McKuin. Gogolak is with CAA and attorney David Krintzman.