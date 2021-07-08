Kiefer Sutherland to Play Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Kiefer Sutherland is returning to the Oval Office.

The Designated Survivor star and Emmy winner will play the 32nd president of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, in Showtime’s The First Lady.

The series is billed as a “revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.”

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), who also executive produces, was previously announced as former first lady Michelle Obama; Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) will play Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson (The Crown) is set to play Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series is executive produced by Cathy Schulman (Crash), who also serves as showrunner, and Susanne Bier, who will direct all of season one.