Kiefer Sutherland Is Brought in to Save the World in ‘Rabbit Hole’ Trailer

Kiefer Sutherland is back and channeling some Jack Bauer vibes in his upcoming TV series.

After a mysterious teaser trailer, the official first look at Sutherland’s forthcoming Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole reveals more about the 24 hero’s next leading role.

In Rabbit Hole, launching March 26, Sutherland plays John Weir, who has been described as a master of deception who is “framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.”

The trailer (below) sees Sutherland’s John threatening a security guard with a remote-detonated bomb and then being recruited to save the world — something the actor is familiar with after nine seasons as a counter-terrorist agent on the Fox series 24. This time, however, it’s amid a backdrop of the world of corporate espionage and global threats of technology.

Sutherland also executive produces the series, alongside the This Is Us duo of writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, as well as Charlie Gogolak, Designated Survivor’s Suzan Bymel, and Hunt Baldwin. The eight-episode drama is produced in-house by Paramount Global’s CBS Studios.

Rounding out the cast is Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Rob Yang and Walt Klink.

Sutherland most recently led the ABC-turned-Netflix original Designated Survivor, which wrapped after three seasons in 2019. Since then, he has co-starred in Quibi’s The Fugitive remake, the Amazon Prime feature The Contractor alongside Chris Pine, and in Showtime’s prestige series The First Lady.

Rabbit Hole launches March 26 with two episodes, with remaining episodes releasing weekly on Sundays on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in countries where the streamer is available. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.