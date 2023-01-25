Deadly Police Corruption in Texas Town Takes Center Stage in Trailer for Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Killing County’

Hulu has released a first look at Colin Kaepernick’s latest project, docuseries Killing County.

Directed by Michaela Dowd, narrated by André Holland and executive produced by Kaepernick and Robe Imbriano, the series centers on the police force in Bakersfield, California, and the death of Jorge Ramirez in 2013 following a shootout that included several police officers in a hotel parking lot.

It’s described by Kaepernick as “one of the most powerful projects I’ve been involved with,” and seeks to unpack how Ramirez — an informant for the Bakersfield Police Department, according to his family — and his death speaks to a larger culture of corruption and violence within the town and its police force.

“I knew the homicide rate in Bakersfield was high,” says one woman during the trailer. “I didn’t really know what that meant until I got here.”

Ramirez’s family details how the decision to “call the cops on the cops,” evolved into a concerted effort by them and others in the town to address the “deadliest law enforcement in the country per capita,” with the most officer-involved shootings in the country.

Former police officers — including one who was valorized but involved in illegal drug operations, along with other families affected by local police shootings and experts come together to unravel how alleged corruption and cover-ups have plagued the town. It also traces how the community pushes back with protests and calls for accountability, as one of Ramirez’s family members is seen asking, “Who holds these people accountable?”

“They’re not supposed be judge, jury and executioner,” says another woman.

Killing County streams on Hulu Feb. 3.