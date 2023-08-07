Peacock to Sample ‘Killing It’ on USA Network, YouTube, TikTok

To promote the Aug. 17 return of Peacock’s Killing It, NBCUniversal is turning to other alternatives as star Craig Robinson remains barred from doing so amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

NBCUniversal announced Monday that the first three episodes of season one of the comedy from the duo behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine are now available to watch for free on YouTube and TikTok. The first two episodes of the series will also air Monday on USA Network, following the top-rated WWE Monday Night Raw.

The push to expose Killing It is part of a strategy that NBCUniversal — and likely other conglomerates — will use in order to promote both new and returning scripted shows as their central stars are unable to do so much as tweet in support of their work during the performers strike against Hollywood’s top studios and streamers. Other networks and streamers, meanwhile, have opted to push back premiere dates for originals with the hope that Hollywood’s first dual strike since 1960 ends later this year and stars (and writers) are then able to properly promote their work.

This is not the first time a Peacock show has aired on USA Network but it is an interesting strategy at the same time. In the case of Killing It, Peacock had already spent money on promoting the show and opted against delaying its return. Instead, the series starring and exec produced by Robinson will take advantage of NBCUniversal’s portfolio and broad audience who tune in live to watch wrestling.

From creators and co-showrunners Dan Goor and Luke Tredici, Claudia O’Doherty and Rell Battle star alongside Robinson with all eight of its season two episodes launching Aug. 17 on Peacock.