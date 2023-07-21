×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Killing It,’ ‘Solar Opposites’ Cancel Just For Laughs Cast Panels Due to Strike

Craig Robinson and his Peacock comedy co-stars were to tease its second season, while the Hulu series' stars Thomas Middleditch and Sean Giambrone will skip touting their upcoming fourth season in Montreal.

Killing It and Solar Opposites
Killing It and Solar Opposites Adam Rose/PEACOCK; Courtesy of Hulu

The Hollywood actors strike has upended plans by the stars of Peacock’s Killing It and Hulu’s animated Solar Opposites series to take part in U.S. TV cast panels at the Just For Laughs comedy festival next week, organizers have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Saturday Night Live’s Please Don’t Destroy comedy trio of Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy have canceled their own Just For Laughs panel to promote their first movie, produced by Judd Apatow, ahead of a Nov. 17 debut on Peacock.

The Killing It panel taking place before a second season return on Aug. 17 was to include series stars Craig Robinson, Rell Battle and Claudia O’Doherty. And Thomas Middleditch and Solar Opposites co-star Sean Giambrone had been booked before the SAG-AFTRA labor action to share sneak peeks clips and discuss the characters they voice on their animated show’s fourth season to bow on Hulu on Aug. 14.

Related Stories

Justine Bateman
TV

Justine Bateman: Pulling AI Into the Arts Is "Absolutely the Wrong Direction"

Brian Cox and others at an Equity union rally in support of SAG-AFTRA in London
News

Rob Delaney Brands AMPTP Members "Silly Little Toddlers" as Brian Cox Channels Logan Roy at London Rally in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

The comedy festival in Montreal that revolutionized stand-up comedy by discovering top comics like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Fallon before they went to stellar film and TV careers has been one of the first marquee festivals impacted by the ongoing Hollywood strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.  

The U.S. TV and film cast panels became high-profile casualties for the Just For Laughs festival after strike rules for SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members were released to govern where they can perform and promote studio-tied films and TV series, and not appear.

As of Friday, Just For Laughs festival organizers said all other events will go ahead as planned for the 41st edition.

Comedians Ali WongJonathan Van Ness, Anthony Jeselnik, Mae Martin, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall, Marlon Wayans and Rainn Wilson are set to go ahead with appearances in Montreal, either with solo shows, hosting their own gala comedy showcases or picking up awards at the ComedyPRO conference.

This year’s Just For Laughs English language festival is set to run July 14 to 29.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad