‘Sex and the City’ Star Evan Handler Says Kim Cattrall’s Cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ Is “Great”

Evan Handler is teasing Kim Cattrall’s return to the Sex and the City universe for season two of And Just Like That.

The actor, who plays Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) husband Harry Goldenblatt, spoke to People on Saturday about Cattrall’s upcoming cameo in the sequel series.

“I think it is great. I do,” Handler told the publication. “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television,” he joked.

As for when he found out she would be returning as the group’s iconic Samantha Jones, the Californication alum said he learned about it when the news broke on Wednesday.

Cattrall’s absence from the SATC reboot was explained in the first season, which noted that Samantha moved to London after a falling out with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). The two eventually reconnected via text message and made plans to meet up and talk through what happened.

The How I Met Your Father star bowed out of the franchise after the second film, Sex and the City 2, resulting in Cattrall and Parker having a real-life falling out. After the news that Samantha would not be returning for the sequel series broke, the two actresses had different stories about what happened. Cattrall said she had no interest in revisiting the role of Samantha, while Parker said she and And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King chose not to approach her about returning.

During an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in 2022, the Hocus Pocus star doubled down on the fact that the team decided not to reach out to Cattrall because she had been so clear about moving on from the franchise.

“It no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker said. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something, and it doesn’t suggest it’s someplace they want to be, or a person they want to play or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.'”