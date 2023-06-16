Kim Cattrall Says Patricia Field Inspired a Key Samantha Jones Scene in ‘Sex and the City’

Kim Cattrall attends Modern Love With Kim Cattrall' premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 14, 2023, in New York City

Keeping things fresh in a series when it has had a long run can be hard, but Kim Cattrall made sure to find ways to do just that in Sex and the City‘s six seasons.

During an appearance at a live taping of The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast as a part of the Tribeca Film Festival, Cattrall opened up about how she finds it thrilling to break constraints in her life. When asked if she could share any specific scenarios where she did that, the actress recalled a time on SATC.

“I was always trying to find a new and different way for Samantha to fall on the bed,” Cattrall said of her character. “That was kind of a joke, but I was sincere about it because they kept it fresh, not just for an audience but also for me.”

The How I Met Your Father actress explained that her longtime friend and SATC costume designer Patricia Field suggested that Samantha leave her shoes on in a scene where she’s about to have sex with a new partner.

“These stiletto heels went up,” Cattrall recalled, “and, suddenly, it informed the scene in a way that she couldn’t wait to get to her partner, her new partner, which I thought was really fun and said more about what she wanted, who she was.”

Earlier in the conversation, she also teased her Netflix series, Glamorous, in which she plays cosmetics mogul Madolyn Addison, who hires gender-nonconforming Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) to help revitalize her beauty brand.

“It’s kind of Devil Wears Prada, Ugly Betty-like, but I play this really tough character,” Cattrall said. “Within the toughness, though, is this kind of the way she thinks, how she gets what she wants, that I could very much get behind as a woman would do it, how a CEO of a company would work.”

The About My Father actress recently made headlines for her upcoming return to the SATC universe. She’ll be reprising her role as Samantha briefly in season two of And Just Like That, which she famously opted out of originally. The sequel series explained Samantha’s absence by saying that she had moved to London after a falling out with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Cattrall’s top-secret appearance in AJLT was filmed with limited crew and no interaction with her former co-stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

“Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody,” SATC star Evan Handler said when her return was announced. “So, the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”