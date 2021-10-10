Kim Kardashian West Chooses Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, John Cena in ‘Bachelorette’ Spoof on ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian West took on the Bachelorette as host of Saturday Night Live after years of the NBC sketch variety show spooring her own reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

As part of a larger night that saw the influencer taking shots at her family and herself in her monologue and other sketches, Kardashian West took comedic aim at one of reality TV’s most popular franchises — The Bachelorette. A blonde Kim in a yellow dress played Rochelle, the latest person looking to find love on the faux series The Dream Guy.

“I have no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room. In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you but that would be way too many husbands,” she said before beginning to calling up her rose ceremony picks, the first of which was The Boys star, Chase Crawford.

“Chase, I had so much fun at the go-carts with you. Thank you for telling me about your hit show Gossip Girl,” Rochelle said, before Crawford nervously responded, “I’m also on The Boys, FYI.”

But Crawford was far from the only celebrity ready to make it to the next round with West’s Rochelle. Comedian Chris Rock, actress Amy Schumer, actor Jesse Williams and John Cena, professional basketball player Blake Griffin and real-life Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron were among her long list of other suitors.

After Rochelle thanked Cameron for his “hot body” and requested if he’d accept “this token of my life,” Cameron said yes, before noting he’d see her “in the hot tub.” When giving a token to Rock, Kardashian thanked him “for making me watch your nine HBO specials and new one on Netflix as you sat next to me and you mouthed the words.”

Rock’s response was that the duo “could watch Chappelle next time,” a joke that follows days of controversy for Chappelle who doubled down Friday after elements of his latest special The Closer were criticized online and by several organizations. That includes the National Black Justice Coalition and GLAAD, the latter of who denounced him for “ridiculing trans people” and “anti-LGBTQ diatribes” in his set.

Schumer made a surprise appearance, having not been on the platform with the other contestants. As Rochelle explained that she’d never dated a woman before but still felt like there was something there, Schumer cut Kardashian off, shushing her before saying, “I feel the same” and agreeing to accept the token with “both her holes.”

Ultimately, the choice came down to Cena and “Zeke,” played by Kyle Mooney, who had been hyping and interjecting throughout the entire skit all night. When Rochelle ultimately chose Cena, despite his “wife situation,” Zeke began to explain how “this one hurts” after being asked to say his goodbyes and walk into the pit.

“Wow, this one hurts. I’ll definitely miss being in the house with the guys — and Amy Schumer,” he said.