Kim Kardashian West Tackles O.J. Simpson, Divorce From Kanye in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue

Kim Kardashian West kicked off her Saturday Night Live hosting gig with an opening monologue that addressed and largely roasted many of her and her family’s past and present controversies.

That includes throwing comedic jabs about O.J. Simpson and offering a take on what ultimately drove her and her ex, Kanye West, to their divorce. After discussing her awareness around her “privilege,” Kardashian West noted that she has made “getting wrongly accused people out of jail” a personal mission, before speaking about how her father Robert Kardashian has been an influence on social work.

“M father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first black person,” Kardashian West said to laughs before launching into a joke about O.J. Simpson. “Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?”

The influencer and reality TV star went further, adding, “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first black person you met but OJ does leave a mark — or several. Or not at all. I still don’t know.”

Later in her monologue, she addressed her divorce from Kanye, but started out by calling the rapper the best “of all time” before noting that he’s “the richest black man in America” and a “talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she said. “I know that sounds mean but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

At the start of her monologue, Kardashian West addressed her infamous leaked sex tap, sharing that she was also surprised to be hosting, and had asked the SNL team why considering “I haven’t had a movie premiere and a really long time.”

“I mean actually, I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind,” she said.

Kardashian West also made a direct reference to her ex-husband and Caitlyn Jenner’s recent and failed attempts at running for political office, jokingly telling the audience, “Now I know we’re divided as a country, but I love America to come together, which is why I’m here to announce that I’m running for—”

That’s when the reality star quickly cut herself off, adding, “I’m just kidding. I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family.”

Later in the show, Kardashian West took direct comedic aim again at her divorce and O.J. Simpson in a “The People’s Kourt” skit, playing her sister Kourtney Kardashian. As she played judge to a case involving Kanye, played by Chris Redd, and herself — played by Heidi Gardner dressed in her full-body black Met Gala ensemble — Kardashian West attempted to decipher a claim from the rapper, who repeatedly alleged in a nasally voice that his Twitter had been “hacked” by the influencer and reality star.

The evidence he provided were real tweets from West about the musical Wicked and a Persian rug. “Hey fam, I’m suing Kim because people always come after me about what I tweet because she hacked me,” Redd’s West said. “Okay, does this even sound like me? ‘Who seen the play Wicked? I’ve seen it four times.”

“That was you, Kanye,” Gardner’s Kim replied before West seemingly caved and admitted the tweet was his.

At the start of the sketch, Kris Jenner made a guest appearance for a case involving her daughters, Kendall and Kylie. At the end of the sketch, Kenan Thompson also appeared as the final case, playing Simpson. “Hey, Courtney it’s me, O.J. Simpson. The “deuce.” I’m your dad’s old friend. Aye, how come y’all don’t invite me to anything anymore? Hey, where is everybody going?” he said to live audience cheers as the bit ended.