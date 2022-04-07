Kim Kardashian Clarifies Working Women Comment, Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian says she would like to clarify the viral comment she made regarding her advice for working women.

When speaking to ABC News’ Robin Roberts for a sitdown ahead of the family’s reality return, Kim responded to the backlash she received when, during a recent Variety interview, she said, “I have the best advice for women in business, get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Now she tells Roberts, “Having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success. And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy.”

Continuing, “So I felt like, in no way was that statement directed towards women, and at women. If anything, I feel so bad and I’m sorry that it was received that way. The women in my life have shaped my life, have made my career, have made me successful. And so I’m always so supportive of women. And it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work, or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do.”

Roberts sat down with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kris Kardashian for a primetime ABC News special that explored the family’s rise to fame ahead of the April 14 premiere of The Kardashians, their upgraded Hulu series that will bring them back into the reality TV genre that launched their success. After 20 seasons, the Kardashians parted ways with E! in 2020 and quickly followed that up with a Disney multi-year pact to make Hulu their new reality home.

“I knew what I was getting myself into,” says Kim in the sitdown about her meteoric celebrity rise, and once again, deciding to put her life back on camera. “Do I cherish my privacy and do I choose to live my life differently than I did at the beginning of my career? Absolutely. But I love my life, so I don’t look at fame as this negative thing.”

The 40-episode, two-season series will be presented in more of a documentary-style than their E! iteration and will continue to showcase the women and their headline-making, real-life drama. That will include a behind-the-scenes look at Kim’s public divorce from Kanye West and high-profile new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard,” Kim admits to Roberts when discussing how her and West’s (who now goes by Ye) divorce has played out in both the courts and in the media, with West often taking to social media (“I’m working on my communication,” he said before being temporarily banned from Instagram). “But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating and I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that.”

Kim also opens up about her approach to co-parenting with West by saying, “I’m really open and honest with [the kids]. The younger ones don’t understand as much. But as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on. And you have to just really be there for them no matter what. Even in this crazy life that we live. You just have to have a really open dialogue with your children.”

Adding, “[Kanye and I] have to talk daily for the kids. So I hate that it had to play out like that but when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”

Elsewhere in the sitdown, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris also open up about the high-profile relationships in their lives; Khloe with the father to her daughter, Tristan Thompson (“I still think he’s a great guy and he’s a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me”), Kourtney with fiancé Travis Barker, whom she just “practice” married in Las Vegas (“I felt like, deep down, if we looked into each other’s eyes and made it physical that it would just be over”), and Kris about being on better terms with ex Caitlyn Jenner (“It’s settled down a lot”).