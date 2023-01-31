‘Kindred’ Canceled at FX (Exclusive)

Kindred will not move forward at FX.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the Disney-backed basic-cable network has canceled the drama based on Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 novel about a young Black woman who is pulled back and forth in time. Showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) is expected to shop the drama from FX Productions as he envisioned a multiple-season run for the series.

Reps for FX declined to comment.

Kindred debuted Dec. 13, launching all eight episodes of the drama that starred Mallori Johnson as an L.A. woman who is pulled back in time to the 19th century South. Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten and Gayle Rankin also starred in the drama.

In an interview with THR podcast TV’s Top 5, Jacobs-Jenkins opened up about the “profound impact” Butler’s work had on him and the path to Kindred that started back in 2010. To hear the first-time showrunner tell it, “Obama helped” the show sell, as the writer also noted that the success of Get Out “rejiggered the industry’s appetite” to make genre fare for people of color. The first season of Kindred, he said, covered only a third of Butler’s book and he had hoped that the series “could yield three to four seasons.”

The drama, which streamed exclusively on Hulu, currently has a 70 percent score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 51 percent rating among viewers. In his review, THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg said Kindred was “often effective, but key choices aren’t clicking.” (Hulu does not release traditional viewership data.)

Kindred marks the rare one-and-done show for FX, which under CEO John Landgraf takes a slow and methodical approach to development. FX is expected to support Jacobs-Jenkins should he indeed want to shop the show.

The series joins such other FX one-and-dones as Terriers, Lights Out, Y: The Last Man and The Bastard Executioner.