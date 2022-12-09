‘Kindred’ Creator on the Challenges of Blending Time Travel and Trauma

Welcome to the 195th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week, we’re joined by playwright-turned-showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins to discuss his FX on Hulu series Kindred and feature the return of the Mailbag segment. Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

The Dark Tower, Taylor Kitch, Jake Gyllenhaal, Monarch, Surface, HBO Max, AMC and The Daily Show lead the week’s top headlines.

2. Golden Globes are back

Jerrod Carmichael has signed on to host the 80th annual awards show, which makes its return following a chaotic 18 months in which the HFPA was under fire. Can the awards show rebound?

3. Mailbag

In this segment, we answer listener questions. This week, we’re looking at the future of broadcast television and the latest seasons of The Amazing Race and Survivor. Have a question or topic you’d like to hear us discuss on a future episode? Email us at TVsTop5@THR.com.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins joins the show this week to discuss his transition from the stage to television and adapting Octavia Butler’s beloved novel Kindred. In the wide-ranging interview, Jacobs-Jenkins opens up about the “profound impact” Butler’s work had on him and the path to Kindred that started back in 2010. To hear the first-time showrunner tell it, “Obama helped” the show sell as the writer says the success of Get Out “rejiggered the industry’s appetite” to make genre fare for people of color. The first season of Kindred, he says, covers only a third of Butler’s book and the showrunner hopes that the series runs multiple seasons.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Apple’s Little America, FX/Hulu’s Kindred and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan doc.

You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you'd like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.