King Arthur Drama ‘The Winter King’ Ordered at MGM+

MGM+ is going back to the fifth century for a “revisionist” take on the story of King Arthur.

The linear network formerly known as Epix has handed out a straight-to-series order for The Winter King, a 10-episode drama has already wrapped production in Wales and the West Country, which makes the show one of few new scripted originals that will debut amid the ongoing writers strike.

Iain De Caestecker (Agents of SHIELD) stars as Arthur Pendragon in the series that is set in the fifth century and takes place long before Britain was united and in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur as he evolves from an outcast to a legendary warrior and leader. Eddie Marsan (Deceit) co-stars as High King Uther, with the cast also including Ellie James (I May Destroy You) as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie) as Merlin, Stuart Campbell (Rogue Heroes) as Derfel, Daniel Ings (The Crown) as Owain, Valene Kane (Gangs of London) as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere and Simon Merrells (Knightfall) as Gundleus.

The series hails from Sony Pictures Television’s Bad Wolf, with Kate Brooke (A Discovery of Witches) and Ed Whitmore (Manhunt) having adapted Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles. They exec produce alongside Julie Gardner (I Hate Suzie), Lachlan MacKinnon (Industry), Jane Tranter (Succession), Sherry Marsh (Pose), Shelley Browning and Kenneth L. Browning. Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Winter King worldwide; it will stream on ITVX in the UK later this year. Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) serves as lead director and executive producer, alongside Toby Leslie.

“The Winter King is a cinematic and imaginative reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Kate Brooke, Ed Whitmore and the magnificent cast take viewers on a fascinating and entertaining journey through this timeless tale told through a new lens.”

“It’s long been Bad Wolf’s ambition to bring the Arthurian legend to the screen. It’s a story of courage, sacrifice and passion that has endured for generations,” said Gardner. “With Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy as our North Star, we are honored to be on this quest with our wonderful partners at MGM+, ITVX and Sony Pictures Television.”

MGM+ was rebranded from Epix earlier this year. The linear network and streaming platform are both now part of Amazon following the streamer’s MGM acquisition. The Winter King joins a roster of scripted originals on MGM+ that also includes From, Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, A Spy Among Friends, War of the Worlds and Belgravia, among others.