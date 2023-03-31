‘King of Collectibles’ Trailer Offers First Glimpse of Star-Studded Hobby (Exclusive)

On April 28, Netflix will take viewers inside the world of rare sports cards and collectibles with one of the industry’s best-known experts: Ken Goldin.

Goldin and his team at Goldin Auctions will be the centerpiece of the newest transactional TV series, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, a six-episode, half-hour series that offers a first look into the hobby that has turned into a multibillion-dollar business as stars and athletes look to Goldin to buy and sell rare collectibles.

In the exclusive first look at the series, featured below, Goldin works with athletes including Joe Montana, Peyton Manning (who also exec produces the show) and Mike Tyson. Viewers get a peek into the auction house that features incredible collectibles like a game-worn Jackie Robinson jersey and other high-end items, including Jim Morrison’s ID, the first Apple computer and a signed Michael Jordan uniform. Think of King of Collectibles as Pawn Stars for entertainment and sports-related items.

King of Collectibles is the latest in a new wave of so-called “transactional TV” shows that follows the success of Pawn Stars. Brent Montgomery, who gave birth to the genre with the creation of Pawn Stars, exec produces through his Wheelhouse-based Spoke Studios alongside Eric Wattenberg, Will Nothacker, Manning, Connor Schell, Jesse Jacobs, Ian Sambor and Russ Friedman.

Check out the clip, below, and read more on the new wave of transactional TV shows here.