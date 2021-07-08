Robert and Michelle King Ink Rich New CBS Studios Overall Deal

Two of CBS Studios’ most important producers are staying in-house.

The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King have inked a rich new five-year overall deal to remain with the ViacomCBS-backed studio. The pact, sources say, is valued in the mid-eight figures.

“Robert and Michelle represent an elite class of producers who consistently deliver intelligent, provocative and acclaimed series across all platforms,” said George Cheeks, who recently added oversight of the studio to his role as president and CEO of CBS. “Their stories are brilliant, the characters are memorable and the productions always have a sharp, premium visual style. The Kings’ contributions to CBS are significant and this ongoing partnership is a major source of pride for our company.”

The married duo — creative collaborators for more than 20 years and together for nearly 35 years — will continue to serve as showrunners for Paramount+ series The Good Fight and Evil, the former CBS drama that recently moved to the streamer for its sophomore season. The Kings also showrun Spectrum original The Bite and exec produced Showtime’s awards hopeful Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston. Sources say the limited series is likely to earn a second season pickup at the ViacomCBS premium cable network, with Evil also expected to get another run on Paramount+.

“We’ve been part of the CBS family for over a decade and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue the relationship,” the Kings said in a joint statement Thursday. “George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and his team have been the most supportive, thoughtful partners imaginable. We look forward to many more shows for many more years.”

The Kings, who recently signed with UTA, have also overseen former CBS drama BrainDead and ABC’s In Justice. The Good Fight — a spinoff of former CBS drama The Good Wife — recently launched its fifth season on Paramount+ and was one of the first scripted originals developed for the former CBS All Access. With their ability to develop for broadcast, streaming and premium cable networks, the Kings are some of CBS Studios’ most important producers as the Stapf-led studio looks to provide content for across ViacomCBS’ entertainment platforms.

“Michelle and Robert have been integral to our success as a studio for more than a decade. We are continually bowled over by their ability to invent new forms of storytelling and their uncanny knack of being prescient and relatable while holding a mirror up to culture,” said Stapf. “Their series have all been landmark, genre-busting shows, widely recognized among television’s best. They are simply extraordinary, and we are so proud and honored to be continuing our partnership.”

Liz Glotzer continues to serve as president of the Kings’ King Size Productions. The new five-year pact will keep the Kings exclusive to CBS Studios.