Kit Harington Joins Rescheduled ‘Game of Thrones’ Official Fan Convention

The King in the North has signed on to the official Game of Thrones fan convention.

Kit Harington has joined the lineup for the event, which is also announcing a new location and date.

The convention was originally supposed to make its debut in Las Vegas last February. It’s now being re-launched for December (9-11) in Los Angeles.

The Jon Snow actor will be joining previously announced Thrones cast members Alfie Allen(“Theon Greyjoy”), Jack Gleeson (“Joffrey Baratheon”), Kristofer Hivju (“Tormund Giantsbane”), Kristian Nairn (“Hodor”), Daniel Portman (“Podrick Payne”), Gemma Whelan (“Yara Greyjoy”) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Bran Stark”).

The convention will be hosted by Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, who are also hosting HBO’s upcoming Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon.

Last month, the news broke that Harington is also attached to a Jon Snow spin-off series that’s in development at HBO.

The news comes as Thrones upgrades to streaming in 4K on select devices for the first time as HBO gears up for its publicity push for its Dragon prequel series premiering Aug. 21.