Korean Thriller Series ‘Bargain’ Coming to U.S. on Paramount+

Korean crime-thriller series Bargain will launch on Paramount+ in all countries outside of South Korea in 2023, the company announced Friday.

Bargain is the second K-drama title coming to the streaming platform as part of a strategic partnership between Paramount and Seoul-based content powerhouse CJ ENM unveiled earlier this year.

An adaptation of filmmaker Lee Chung-hyun’s award-winning short film of the same name from 2015, Bargain stars actors Jun Jong-seo (Money Heist: Korea) and Jin Seon-kyu (Extreme Job). Director Jun Woo-sung, who was part of the production team on the original short, expanded the story and developed it into a six-part series for CJ ENM’s flagship streaming service TVING. Bargain revolves around a group of strangers who gather at a remote motel with ulterior motives – seeking to bargain. Unlike the original film, the series follows the characters after an unexpected earthquake traps them inside the building. With no one to trust, they must find a way to survive.

Bargain is available in Korea on TVING now and will debut on Paramount + in 2023.

“Bargain is an incredible example of the phenomenal creative, compelling stories coming out of Korea, and out of our strategic partnership with CJ ENM and TVING. We are confident our audiences will love this series and Yonder when the two titles debut on our platform next year,” said Catherine Park, senior vp and head of streaming at Paramount’s Asia office.

“Under the strategic partnership with Paramount, we’re very pleased to introduce high-quality content to global audiences. We plan to accelerate discovering and developing competitive content IP,” added Hyejung Hwang, chief content officer at TVING.