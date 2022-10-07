Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox Ahead of Premiere

Fox is doubling down on Krapopolis.

The broadcaster has renewed Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated series ahead of its 2023 series premiere.

“As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve Fox’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”

Krapopolis is “set in mythical ancient Greece and tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities — without trying to kill each other.”

The show features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

Krapopolis is Fox’s first wholly owned animated series and is produced by the company’s animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment.